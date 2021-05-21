Thomas Tuchel raises an excellent point which suggests struggling Chelsea star could still turn his form around

In a strange way we’ve become used to the idea of empty stadiums, but the recent return of fans has shown what an almighty difference it makes to the games.

Almost every year we see players who move on after only one season with a club because it hasn’t quite worked out, but you do have to wonder if we should write off this season for any player who hasn’t performed well as an individual.

Timo Werner hasn’t lived up to the hype at Chelsea in terms of goalscoring, but he keeps getting into great positions, he tries so hard and he just needs a bit of luck, so you can see that the fans want him to succeed.

He was given a great performance by the Chelsea fans against Leicester this week as they sung his name and that had to boost his confidence, and Thomas Tuchel spoke about it in his press conference today and the difference that it could make:

It’s still likely that they’ll sign a megastar number 9 this summer but those comments suggest that Werner will get more time to prove himself, so it would be great to see if he can take that support from the fans and use it to become a star next season.