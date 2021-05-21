Tottenham set to launch raid on Leicester City – but only on one condition

Tottenham will make their move for Brendan Rodgers if he fails to lead Leicester City to a top four finish, according to The Sun.

Rodgers has done an outstanding job at Leicester City, turning them into Champions League contenders and winning the FA Cup after a victory over Chelsea.

However, while Leicester have spent more time in the top four than any other team in the Premier League this season, they may not be in there come Sunday night.

Leicester face Tottenham at the King Power, and if they were to lose, their opponents would reportedly be making a move on their manager, Brendan Rodgers.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are ready to pounce on Rodgers to fill the vacant managerial role, should Leicester fail to finish inside the top four.

The interesting part of this report is that Spurs will be the side responsible for making sure Leicester miss out on Champions League football, assuming Chelsea and Liverpool don’t both win.

While some may struggle to see why Rodgers would depart Leicester in favour of taking the Tottenham job, it’s a bigger club with vaster resources.

While the foundations laid at Leicester are strong and promising, he could be the man to get Spurs challenging for trophies again, and Daniel Levy will be well aware of that.

