With Kai Havertz hardly setting Stamford Bridge alight, and Timo Werner only marginally better, it stands to reason that Thomas Tuchel will be looking for attacking reinforcements for Chelsea over the summer.

Whether the twin German strike force are marketable enough to be sold, should Tuchel decide that’s what’s required, is an unknown at this stage, though it’s highly likely that the Blues will make a loss if they do decide to sell.

That’s seems a reasonable enough course of action if they want to try and tempt some of Europe’s top strikers to west London, however, they’ve already been rebuffed by a trio of top names it seems.

According to the Daily Express, Tottenham are almost certain not to sell talisman Harry Kane to a direct London rival, whilst the outlet also report that Sergio Aguero has decided to sign for Barcelona.

Any thoughts Chelsea had on acquiring Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund also seem destined to fail, given that every big club on the continent appears to want to sign him.