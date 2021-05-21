Video: Inter Miami manager Phil Neville shoots down rumors of any interest in Real Madrid ace

Marcelo’s future with Real Madrid remains unclear despite having one more year left on his contract.

Various reports linked the left-back to Inter Miami, but manager Phil Neville decided to shoot down these rumors during a press conference with the media.

Neville believes that Marcelo is a great player; however, he thinks that the squad has enough left-backs. The English manager went on to say that he would rather see other positions reinforced this summer.

“I don’t need another left-back. I have more left-backs than yellow taxis; you know what I mean. We could reinforce other positions,” Neville said.

Despite not wanting Marcelo, Neville states that players of the 33-year-old’s caliber speak volumes to the project that co-owner David Beckham is building in South Florida.

I think it shows the level of the club we are building. That all these stars are linked to Inter Miami is brilliant, but I am looking for stability. I want the players who come to be here for a long time,” Neville said.