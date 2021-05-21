Menu

Video: Inter Miami manager Phil Neville shoots down rumors of any interest in Real Madrid ace

Inter Miami
Posted by

Marcelo’s future with Real Madrid remains unclear despite having one more year left on his contract.

Various reports linked the left-back to Inter Miami, but manager Phil Neville decided to shoot down these rumors during a press conference with the media.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona threaten star over new contract as he’s told he’ll sit in the stands if he doesn’t sign
Juventus ace examines possible move to MLS with contract expiring next month
FC Barcelona ready to venture into the American transfer market as they eye San Jose Earthquakes wonderkid

Neville believes that Marcelo is a great player; however, he thinks that the squad has enough left-backs. The English manager went on to say that he would rather see other positions reinforced this summer.

“I don’t need another left-back. I have more left-backs than yellow taxis; you know what I mean. We could reinforce other positions,” Neville said.

Despite not wanting Marcelo, Neville states that players of the 33-year-old’s caliber speak volumes to the project that co-owner David Beckham is building in South Florida.

I think it shows the level of the club we are building. That all these stars are linked to Inter Miami is brilliant, but I am looking for stability. I want the players who come to be here for a long time,” Neville said.

More Stories Marcelo Phil Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.