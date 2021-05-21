Video: Jurgen Klopp offers update on the future of Liverpool star this summer

The speculation about Gini Wijnaldum leaving Liverpool has dragged on for months now, and this would probably be his best time to leave if he wanted to.

He’s out of contract so he can choose where he wants to go, while he’ll also turn 31 next season so the opportunities would likely dry up if he stayed at Anfield for another couple of years.

He’s not always seen as one of the star names at Liverpool but he’s such a good fit for Klopp’s style, while you can be pretty sure that he will be missed if he leaves.

His departure isn’t official yet, but Klopp didn’t sound too confident about him staying when asked about it in his presser conference today:

Jurgen Klopp wasn't giving much away about Gini Wijnaldum's future, but he doesn't sound overly confident that he's staying pic.twitter.com/1CfaVYZqDX — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 21, 2021

It’s likely that his future will become clearer after the final weekend of Premier League action, but the big surprise will probably be if he stays.