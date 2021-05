Unlikely to feature in the Champions League final for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola took the opportunity in his final Premier League pre-match conference of the season to pay a glowing tribute to Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City’s all-time record goalscorer is expected to put pen to paper and sign for Barcelona once the Champions League final is over.

MORE: This is great news for Liverpool

Pep clearly wanted the Argentinian to know how well thought of he was by players and staff at the club.