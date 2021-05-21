Video: ‘Unity and togetherness’ – Arteta clear on what needs to happen at Arsenal after failed takeover bid

Arsenal go into their final match of the season against Brighton looking for the three points and results elsewhere to go their way so that they can end the campaign in seventh.

After their FA Cup triumph last season and a string of positive results, much was expected of Mikel Arteta’s squad, however, it’s been a rollercoaster throughout 2020/21, and the Spaniard will almost certainly be glad to have a period of calm where he can take stock.

MORE: This is great news for Liverpool

Off the pitch too, Arteta has appealed for unity and togetherness from the Gunners faithful after the recent protests and Daniel Ek’s failed takeover bid.