Why Harry Kane transfer to Chelsea makes more sense than Man United or City

The Harry Kane situation is clearly going to dominate the headlines this summer until a decision is made, but it’s important to remember that he is under contract and Spurs will need to feel satisfied with any deal that lets him go.

Money will be one of the biggest factors in that decision, but Daniel Levy isn’t unanimously popular with the Spurs supporters so there will be some selfishness involved as he needs to figure out the best way of maintaining positive PR from his personal point of view.

Kane came through the system at the club, he’s a fan of the club and he’s obviously a hero to the fans, so seeing him go to another Premier League side is going to hurt big time.

That will only get worse over time if he scores against his old team and goes on to win silverware, while it could be even harder to keep the fans on side if they money from his transfer isn’t used to improve the squad.

Sky Sports have confirmed that Kane does want out and Spurs want at least £120m to let him leave, while Chelsea, Man United and Man City were listed as the most likely destinations.

That kind of money is only going to be spent this summer if a genuinely world-class player is available, so the buyer would need to decide if this would be a true difference-maker going forward.

It might be out of Man United’s price range and their main problem is in defence rather than scoring goals, so they still aren’t going to win anything with Kane if they’re leaking cheap goals at the other end which will end up costing them.

Man City are at the other end of the spectrum as they look set to win the Premier League and the UCL this year, while the departing Sergio Aguero has only scored twice in the league this year so they can clearly win everything without Kane.

That leaves Chelsea, and the big problem for Spurs fans is that Harry Kane could very well be the difference between them being title contenders or not.

Thomas Tuchel has set up a solid team who are competitive in every game, and if they had a deadly goalscorer then you would fancy them to be among the favourites for everything next summer.

They also have a rich owner who openly dislikes Spurs so you can see him happily spending that cash just to add to the feeling of dominance at Stamford Bridge over their London rivals, and that is the transfer that makes the most sense.

You almost have to wonder if Levy would prefer to keep a deeply unhappy Kane at the club and almost hold the club back over selling him to Chelsea where he could go on to spark a period of Premier League dominance there, so this is a fascinating choice for so many reasons going into the summer.

The ideal situation would see someone like Barcelona or Real Madrid come in so he wouldn’t stay in England, but that doesn’t look like a possibility just now.