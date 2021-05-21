Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced on their official website that manager Nuno Espirito Santo is set to leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Santo, 47, has enjoyed a decent four years in the Midlands.

Having secured promotion back to the English Premier League in 2018, Santo has helped to ensure the club’s top-flight status remains intact.

However, following what has been a sub-par campaign, amplified by the fact star striker Raul Jimenez has been ruled out through injury, Santo and his Wolves side have struggled to reclaim their place among the league’s best.

Although their season has not been their best, fans will still be left feeling shellshocked after it has been confirmed by the club that their manager is to step down from his duties on Sunday.

It has been confirmed that Wolves’ final home game, which is scheduled to take place against Manchester United this weekend, will be his last in charge at Molineux Stadium.

A club statement read: “Nuno has brought us some incredibly special moments at Wolves that will never be forgotten, but every chapter comes to an end.

“His loyalty and dedication over the last four years has been immeasurable, and we cannot thank him enough for the progress he has made for Wolves.

“Sunday was already going to be a very special day, welcoming our supporters back for the first time in more than a year; but it will also now be a fitting goodbye for someone who will forever remain an important part of Wolves history.”