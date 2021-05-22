AFA Vice President wants Argentina to avoid hosting Copa América at all cost as coronavirus infections rise

The Copa América was supposed to be an event co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia this summer.

However, with Colombia pulling out this week, the responsibility now lies with Argentina. Nonetheless, someone within the Argentine Football Association wants the country to avoid hosting the South American tournament at all costs.

In an interview with a radio program called El Destape (via Marca), vice president of the AFA, Hugo Moyano, spoke about having to carry the responsibilities of hosting the competition as the country sees another wave of coronavirus infections.

With the country dealing with more infections, Moyano doesn’t want Argentina to host the tournament and put the health of its citizens at the forefront.

“I am not a health specialist, but I believe that an effort must be made to avoid the Copa América in Argentina. Life is first,” Moyano said.

“Many times, television contracts and sponsors prevail, and that makes suspension difficult because they are complicated issues from the economic point of view. An effort must be made to accompany the National Government and save lives.”

Should Argentina pull out, then CONMEBOL, South America’s football governing body, will need to scramble to find a host country. Countries such as Chile, Paraguay, and even the United States have been names thrown out as possible nations that can host the tournament.