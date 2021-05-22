Arsenal keen on former France U21 star with PSG set for transfer cash injection

Celtic will reportedly demand £20m to sanction a move south for star striker Odsonne Edouard this summer… but the figure they receive will likely be significantly lower.

According to the Daily Record, Leicester, Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all keen on the 23-year-old, who bagged 22 goals for Celtic this season.

Leicester are said to be leading the race currently, although one could argue that they are the least desperate for attacking reinforcements, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho netting 15 and 19 goals respectively so far this season.

Arsenal have been left short up front this season due to injury and fitness issues, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have still managed 32 goals between them.

But Villa and Newcastle each only have one striker who has reached double figures this term, with Ollie Watkins contributing 16 and Callum Wilson netting 12.

Edouard became Celtic’s record signing in 2018 when they paid PSG £9m. The Record claim that deal also included a sell-on clause which entitles the French club to 50% of any profit made by Celtic when they sell him.

So were one of the aforementioned English clubs to stump up £20m for Edouard this summer, Celtic would only stand to keep £14.5m, with the remaining £5.5m heading to Paris.

Edouard has yet to be capped by France at senior level, but he boasts an impressive record of 17 goals in 13 Under-21 appearances for them.