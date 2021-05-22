Bruno Fernandes salary to double to over £10m less than 18 months after signing for Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly set to be rewarded for his stunning Manchester United form with a lucrative new contract.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has been the main man at Old Trafford since he joined from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Some players take a while to settle into the Premier League but there has been no such issue for Fernandes, who has provided 26 goals and 19 assists in his first 51 games in England’s top flight.

Fernandes is currently tied to United until the summer of 2025 but, according to The Mirror, the club are ready to offer him a new deal in light of his superb start.

The Mirror claim the playmaker’s weekly wage is set to double from £100,000 to £200,000 per week.

That new figure would see Fernandes earn a yearly salary of £10.4m.

Fernandes is not the only United midfielder who has been in the news recently regarding a potential pay-rise. The Mirror reported earlier this month that Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, was asking for in excess of £400,000 per week for his client, whose current deal has just over 12 months left on it.