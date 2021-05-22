Chelsea reignite interest in Man United target

Chelsea has reportedly reignited their long-standing interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and could look to use out-of-favour striker Tammy Abraham as a makeweight in a proposed summer deal.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claims Chelsea have once again emerged as contenders for land star midfielder Rice.

Prior to former manager Frank Lampard being relieved of his duties, the Blues appeared frontrunners to sign Rice from across-town rivals West Ham.

However, following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, the Londoners’ pursuit went quiet as they appeared to distance themselves from a possible summer approach.

However, despite recent claims suggesting Manchester United had now entered the race to sign Rice, there are now growing suggestions that the Blues have re-entered the picture.

The Telegraph claim that Tuchel is open to the idea of including out-of-favour striker Abraham in a summer deal.

Although the outlet also credits both Manchester sides with having a strong interest in the English midfielder, the player himself is understood to be favouring a move to Chelsea – the club he began his career with nearly 10 years ago.