Daniel Levy left angered by Harry Kane’s public and disrespectful comments

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly been left ‘furious’ with star striker Harry Kane after the England international spoke out publicly during a recent interview with Gary Neville.

The sporting news this week has been dominated by Kane after Sky Sports revealed the world-class striker had informed Levy he wants to leave the club in the summer.

Just days after Sky Sports’ report, Kane opted to do an exclusive interview with pundit Neville where he continued to reiterate his desire to move on and win collective silverware.

Now, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, chairman Levy has reacted ‘furiously’ to what he considers to be ‘disrespectful’ comments made by his striker’s during this week’s interview.

It has been claimed that Levy is annoyed by the timing of Kane’s most recent interview, which of course, comes during the same week the club are preparing to play their final game of the season.

It has been widely reported that Levy is demanding £150m for Kane – however, should the striker continue to actively push for a move, the chairman may be forced into lowering his sky-high demands.