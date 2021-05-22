Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has been spotted being kicked out of a posh restaurant by security guards after reportedly being on an all-day drinking session.

That’s according to The Sun, who have the exclusive footage of the English midfielder stumbling and pestering other diners before being thrown out, on their website.

Barkley, 27, has spent the duration of this season out on loan with domestic rivals Aston Villa.

Seemingly looking to reignite his career, the English midfielder has featured in 24 matches, in all competitions, for the Villains.

However, with his playing time heavily restricted in recent times, Barkley now appears to have fallen out-of-favour with manager Dean Smith.

Shockingly though, as the 27-year-old faces a nervous wait to learn what this summer’s transfer window may have in store for him, the player appears to be doing himself no favours.

Spotted out about after a drinking session, the on-loan Chelsea star, who ended up in a posh restaurant, was seen being hurled out by several security members who then attempted to usher the midfielder into a nearby taxi.

The Sun claim to have spoken to a source, who said: “Ross Barkley was wasted. I first spotted him arguing with someone before it really kicked off. Ross was politely told to leave. But they came back, stumbling around packed tables and really slurring.

“Then the security staff ­spotted him and they were escorted into the main foyer.

“It got heated. They were arguing. It almost got physical, with the bouncer just pushing them out of the way.

Some taxis then refused to take him because he was so drunk. It was embarrassing.

“It was shocking that a ­professional sportsman and England star could behave in this way in public. Young fans look up to players like him, and it’s really not on to behave in such a disgraceful way.”