Europe League outfit among clubs keen on signing Arsenal hard man

Sead Kolasinac looks likely to leave Arsenal for good this summer.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina has been on the Gunners’ books since June 2017 when he arrived on a free transfer from Schalke.

He has made over 100 appearances for Arsenal, including a cameo in the 2020 FA Cup final, which the Gunners won 2-1 against Chelsea.

Kolasinac developed a reputation for being a bit of a hard man and was no stranger to the referee’s notebook during his first spell in English football.

But he will be best remembered for an off-field act of extreme toughness which saw him bravely fight off two armed robbers as they attempted to hijack the car of former Gunners team-mate Mesut Ozil.

Like Ozil, Kolasinac left the Emirates Stadium earlier this season, albeit only on a temporary basis when he rejoined Schalke on loan.

But according to Football.London, the defender is expected to exit for good this summer, with Schalke and Lazio both said to be keen on taking him.

Schalke will spend next season in the German second division after being relegated from the Bundesliga, while Lazio will compete in the Europa League courtesy of a sixth-place finish in Serie A.

If it comes down to a straight choice between Lazio and Schalke for Kolasinac, it could be a case of head vs heart.

Lazio can offer the allure of European football, though he likely has a strong emotional connection to Schalke, having begun his association with them back in 2011. He also wore the captain’s armband during his loan spell this season.

Kolasinac is 27 – 28 in June – and has one year left on his current contract at Arsenal.