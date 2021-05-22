Kylian Mbappe has reached agreement to join Real Madrid

Paris-Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid.

That’s according to French player representative Bruno Satin, who while speaking to Canal+ (as quoted by Marca) suggested the star attacker and his family have reached an agreement with Real Madrid.

Despite attacking partner Neymar recently extending his contract with Paris-Saint Germain, Mbappe’s future has continued to remain up in the air.

Recent speculation has linked the French World Cup winner with a stunning move to both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

However, according to Satin, it is the Spanish giants who look to be the ones who will secure Mbappe’s signature.

“My feeling is that he’s ready to do it,” Satin said.“I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid.

“At first, there will be an agreement on the player’s part, but there’s also a need for Paris Saint-Germain to agree.

“Obviously, the Qatari owners and PSG haven’t decided to move Mbappe on and he could, therefore, finish his contract and leave for nothing.”

Mbappe joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017 initially on loan before making his switch permanent the following season in a deal worth an eye-watering £130.5m.

Since arriving from domestic rivals Monaco, the French wonderkid has gone on to score 131 goals in just 170 appearances, in all competitions.