Leeds United looking to sign on-loan £15m rated attacker

Fans may be forgiven for forgetting that Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is actually a Manchester City player – the English attacker has spent the last three seasons on loan in Yorkshire. However, this summer could finally be the year that Marcelo Bielsa makes his winger’s move permanent.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who claims the Whites are preparing to pay £15m to parent club Man City.

Harrison has played a vital part in Bielsa’s on-field fortunes over the duration of the last three seasons.

Having helped win the side promotion back to the big time, this campaign has seen Harrison directly contribute to an impressive 16 goals in 35 League appearances.

It has been reported that Leeds United have already opened talks with Pep Guardiola’s Man City with a £15m fee already understood to be agreed.

Leeds United have always had the first option to buy Harrison – something they’re clearly taking advantage of now, ahead of next season.