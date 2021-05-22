Menu

Leicester City emerge as contenders to sign Man United attacker

According to recent reports, Leicester City are strong contenders to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James this summer.

That’s according to Manchester Gazzette reporter Paul Swinson, who claims the Foxes have identified United’s James as a possible summer signing.

Despite joining the Red Devils from Swansea two years ago, James’ time in Manchester has failed to live up to early expectations.

Failing to nail down a spot in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans, the Welsh attacker’s future has been up in the air for quite some time.

There were rumours last summer that Leeds United could be interested, with owner Andrea Radrizzani confirming the club are big admirers of James – however, despite their interest, the Whites ruled themselves out of a possible summer approach.

Now, according to Swinson, another club looking to poach the 23-year-old is Leicester City.

Swinson claims that James’ chances of joining the Foxes will be increased if the Red Devils can finally land Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

