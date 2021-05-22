Lionel Messi one of 17 players who could leave Barca with PSG “looking closely” at La Liga legend

“Practically everyone is for sale” at Barcelona this summer, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The La Liga giants find themselves in what Balague describes as a “disastrous” financial situation and are keen to cut down their wage bill.

Now that financial situation of #FCB is clearer (a disastrous one basically) Laporta’s decisions will be as strong as required Practically everyone is for sale, from Pique, Alba or Busquets to Ter Stegen (Donnarumma offered) or Ansu Fati. Up to 15-17 players could go (THREAD) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 22, 2021

Lionel Messi is one player Barca want to keep, but the 33-year-old is out of contract this summer.

Messi did not feature in Barca’s final game of the season against Eibar on Saturday, after being granted a slightly earlier holiday than his team-mates.

It remains to be seen whether or not he will play for the Camp Nou outfit again, with Balague remarking on Twitter: “He will monitor the next two weeks when big club decisions will be made.”

Messi? He is on holidays already having played more than expected this season. Copa America next. He will monitor the next two weeks when big club decisions will be made I am told negotiations have not started to renew his contract and PSG are looking closely to the situation — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 22, 2021

Messi has to date been a one-club man during his senior career but he is said to be underwhelmed by the current state of affairs at Barca, who finished below both major Madrid clubs in the league this season.

PSG are “looking closely” at Messi’s situation, according to Balague who believes that talks over a new contract in Catalonia have not yet begun.

In terms of the big names who Barca would like to move on, Balague named Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as possible candidates for mutually-agreeable departures.

Messi’s status as a Barcelona legend will not change should he leave. He is credited with 672 official goals for Barca, 440 more than Cesar Rodriguez who is second on the club’s list of leading scorers.

He has won La Liga 10 times with Barca and is the competition’s all-time top-scorer with 474 goals.