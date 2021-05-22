Liverpool midfielder holds talks with Bayern Munich

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly recently held ‘positive’ talks with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munch.

That’s according to the Sport1 (via Daily Mail), who claims the Dutch midfielder is keen to move to Germany once his deal with Liverpool expires at the end of the current campaign.

With Wijnaldum’s deal set to expire next month and with no renewal in sight, it is now apparent that the versatile midfielder will be moving on.

Although there was initial speculation that the 30-year-old could be in line to join compatriot Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, an agreement has so far failed to come to fruition.

Instead, it has now been reported that Wijnaldum and Bayern Munich have held discussions over a possible summer move with an agreement looking increasingly more likely.

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool five years ago and has gone on to feature in 236 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 38 goals along the way.

The commanding midfielder was part of the squad that won the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League title.