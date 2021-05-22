Man City and Brazil starlets will join Barca while Ajax ace could too but all other incomings will be freebies, says Guillem Balague

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has named two players who will join Barcelona’s first-team next season.

The respected journalist explained in a Twitter thread on Saturday that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is on his way to the Nou Camp, with Gerard Pique potentially leaving as the club looks to trim its wage bill in a bid to ease what Balague describes as “disastrous” financial situation.

Garcia began his career at Barca before joining City in 2018. He has since made 19 Premier League appearances and won seven senior Spain caps, but the 20-year-old is seemingly behind Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in City’s central defensive pecking order.

Another player set to move to the Camp Nou, according to Balague, is right-back Emerson (pictured above, right).

Now that financial situation of #FCB is clearer (a disastrous one basically) Laporta’s decisions will be as strong as required Practically everyone is for sale, from Pique, Alba or Busquets to Ter Stegen (Donnarumma offered) or Ansu Fati. Up to 15-17 players could go (THREAD) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 22, 2021

Centre backs is one of the priorities. The club wants to save Pique wages and will bring Eric Garcia. Also interested in Lisandro Martinez (Ajax) who can play full back and centre mid Emerson (co owned with Betis) will come to replace Junior — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 22, 2021

Twenty-two-year-old Brazilian Emerson, who has one senior cap to his name, is currently part-owned by Barca but has never played for them. He has spent the last three seasons at Real Betis.

Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who has one Argentina cap to his name, is also linked with Barca, with Balague suggesting he could be another player they pay a fee for this summer.

But other than the three players named, Balague claims Barca will only pursue players who are out of contract this summer.

Lyon frontman Memphis Depay, City goal-machine Sergio Aguero and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are all potential candidates for free transfers to the Nou Camp, although Balague does suggest a lot is uncertain there right now.