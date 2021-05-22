Premier League final day potentially worth whopping £16.5m to Newcastle United

As the Premier League approaches its final matchday on Sunday, teams all around the country will be hoping they can maximise their prize money.

There are just four teams whose league position cannot change, regardless of the results of their final domestic match – champions Manchester City, second-placed Manchester United, 11th placed Aston Villa and already relegated Sheffield United.

However, the league’s 16 other teams could all still see their league position change depending on who beats who on Sunday’s final day, as per the Telegraph.

The biggest swing in potential prize money will depend on whether or not Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United can beat Fulham.

The Magpies currently sit in 15th place but a win over Scott Parker’s Cottagers on Sunday could see them end up as high as 12th.

However, should Fulham come away with a win, Newcastle United could finish as low as 17th – the league’s lowest surviving position.

Depending on how the Magpies’ final day goes will obviously dictate how much the Premier League will award them in prize money.

However, with 12th place paying out £30.1m and 17th place just £13.6m, Newcastle United’s final result of the 2020-21 season sees a potential £16.5m swing.

Needless to say – Sunday’s game is huge for Bruce’s side.