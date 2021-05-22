Tottenham and Real Madrid legend could retire at 33

If Gareth Bale retired today he would do so as one of the most influential players in the recent history of both Tottenham and Real Madrid.

His sparkling Spurs form saw him become the world’s most expensive footballer back in 2013 when he moved to Madrid, where he then powered Los Merengues to four Champions League titles.

Not all legends are loved though and, while he remains perfect in the eyes of many Spurs supporters, Bale’s relationship with Real fans has soured somewhat in recent years.

But according to AS, he is keen to return to the Bernabeu next season to play out the final year of his contract there.

AS also claim that Bale will consider retiring from football next summer at the end of his Real contract.

Bale is only 31, though he will be 33 in July of next year. But his glittering career has been punctuated by several injuries.

The Welsh wizard’s decision on whether or not to play on could ultimately come down to motivation.

He is presumably already financially secure. He has already won an incredible haul of trophies. And if he does retire, just imagine how much time he could spend on the golf course each week…