Tottenham Hotspur open to selling influential midfielder

According to recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Hojbjerg, 25, only joined Spurs last summer after making a £14.9m switch from domestic rivals Southampton.

Despite still settling into his new club and having already seen the manager who signed him, Jose Mourinho, depart, Hojbjerg has played an important role in his side’s on-field fortunes.

Although the club has endured a poor campaign overall, Hojbjerg has been a rare positive.

Several commanding performances in the heart of Spurs’ midfield, it would be fair to say that without the Switzerland international, the Londoner’s position could be even worse than what it is now.

However, despite the player’s decent form, according to a shock report from Football Insider, the club have ‘no problem’ offloading the 25-year-old during the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that chairman Daniel Levy would demand around £30m for his midfielder – twice as much as what he paid just shy of 12-months ago.

Another recent report from Football Insider suggested former manager Jose Mourinho, who is now at Roma, is eyeing a potential reunion with Hojbjerg.