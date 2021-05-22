(Video) David Luiz acts as his own hype man at Arsenal leaving party

David Luiz is no stranger to being the centre of attention.

So it will perhaps come as no surprise to see that the Arsenal defender played the role of conductor and hype-man at his own unofficial leaving party.

Luiz, 34, is set to leave the Gunners on a free transfer this summer after two eventful years in North London.

He was never going to leave quietly though.

The Arsenal boys are showing David Luiz some love in his final training session ??? (via balogun, nicolas.pepe19/IG) pic.twitter.com/HNen1o9Pqk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2021

Gunners team-mate Nicolas Pepe shared a video from Arsenal’s dressing room on Saturday. It showed Luiz urging his fellow players to make some noise and give him a rousing send-off.

Later on Saturday, Luiz shared a group photo from the dressing room to his Instagram story. It was captioned: “Obrigado lads!!! @arsenal”.

He reposted the photo onto his Instagram feed with a love heart emoji and another caption which read: “THANK YOU LADS!! WAS A PLEASURE!!! @arsenal”.

Luiz has not played for Arsenal since limping out of their 2-0 win at Newcastle on May 2. It is unclear whether that will prove to be his final game for the Gunners, or whether he will appear in Sunday’s season finale against Brighton.