“Always gotta worry” – These Liverpool fans are concerned with young duo starting vs Crystal Palace

It’s been a tough old season for Liverpool where injuries have decimated them at times, but they still have a chance to secure a top-four finish which looked pretty improbably a few weeks ago.

They’ve gone on a great run of form and it does look like they’ve found their clinical edge in front of goal again, so it’s a simple situation of beating Crystal Palace at home and they’ve done it.

Actually winning the game may not be so simple as Palace do have a history of frustrating Liverpool at vital moments, while this could also be Roy Hodgson’s last ever game in management so he would love to go out with at least a point at a ground where he endured some of his toughest days.

Injuries in the defence have been one of the biggest problems this year, and it looks like Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams will need to come up with a huge performance when it matters most today:

?? TEAM NEWS ?? Our final line-up of the ‘20/21 season ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 23, 2021

The young duo have grown into the team this season and they now look like solid Premier League defenders, but there are still some fans who are worried about their presence in the team today:

We shouldn’t but when you see a duo of nat Phillips and Rhys Williams u always gotta worry bro? — ‘ (@BallxrSturridge) May 23, 2021

Great to see Jota and Henderson back on the bench, but hopefully we won't need either and they can go to the Euros injury-free. Same worries as per usual with Phillips/Williams, compounded even further with the quality of Zaha, Ayew and Townsend. #LFC — Ray (@RayhaanParwez) May 23, 2021

Rhys Williams & Phillips are going to be key again today. I hope the crowd being back encourages them and doesn’t put them off. #LIVCRY #LFC — #UCL Here We Go! ? (@FaraiJulian) May 23, 2021

Alisson having 44 clean sheets in 100 games where 20 of them have seen Nat Philips and Rhys Williams playing in front of him is mad — Josh ? (@JL_LFC) May 23, 2021

Special thanks to Rhys Williams and especially Nat Philips, who has been brilliant. Adequate replacements but with the greatest respect hope its the last time I see that starting partnership at centre back — Stephen McCauley (@43mccauley) May 23, 2021