“Always gotta worry” – These Liverpool fans are concerned with young duo starting vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
It’s been a tough old season for Liverpool where injuries have decimated them at times, but they still have a chance to secure a top-four finish which looked pretty improbably a few weeks ago.

They’ve gone on a great run of form and it does look like they’ve found their clinical edge in front of goal again, so it’s a simple situation of beating Crystal Palace at home and they’ve done it.

Actually winning the game may not be so simple as Palace do have a history of frustrating Liverpool at vital moments, while this could also be Roy Hodgson’s last ever game in management so he would love to go out with at least a point at a ground where he endured some of his toughest days.

Injuries in the defence have been one of the biggest problems this year, and it looks like Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams will need to come up with a huge performance when it matters most today:

The young duo have grown into the team this season and they now look like solid Premier League defenders, but there are still some fans who are worried about their presence in the team today:

