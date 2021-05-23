A number of Arsenal fans are furious at manager Mikel Arteta for resting both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for today’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

The Gunners have had a disappointing season and don’t have a lot to play for today, but there is still some hope that they can play European football next season in the new UEFA Europa Conference League.

Arsenal fans are therefore not at all happy with some key selection decisions from Arteta today as he leaves both Martinelli and Saka on the bench at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

These two young players have often been among the team’s best attacking players, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going off the boil for much of this season, while Nicolas Pepe and Willian haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Martinelli and Saka seem a big part of Arsenal’s future, so Arteta could do well to play them more often in order to help them develop.

Here’s how the decision is going down on Twitter right now…

He dropped bukayo this guy I swear to god sack him — Danny Slater. #SakaSzn (@Dannysl12999782) May 23, 2021

No Saka or Martinelli ?? https://t.co/GxIB3VzWXN — ollie (@ollieyh) May 23, 2021

no saka= a loss — ParteySzn?? (@Jakobbbbbbb) May 23, 2021

who drops Saka and Martinelli at a go — fofty cent ??? (@maitIand) May 23, 2021

He drops Saka and still refuses to start Martinelli this guy ?? — Tee (@tee__stn) May 23, 2021