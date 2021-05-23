Menu

“I swear to god sack him” – These Arsenal fans rage at Mikel Arteta for benching popular duo

Arsenal FC
Posted by

A number of Arsenal fans are furious at manager Mikel Arteta for resting both Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka for today’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

The Gunners have had a disappointing season and don’t have a lot to play for today, but there is still some hope that they can play European football next season in the new UEFA Europa Conference League.

Arsenal fans are therefore not at all happy with some key selection decisions from Arteta today as he leaves both Martinelli and Saka on the bench at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

MORE: Arsenal keeping close tabs on talented 19-year-old ahead of potential transfer

More Stories / Latest News
Man United players “excited” about major transfer and will talk to player about snubbing Chelsea & Man City
Chelsea CLEARED to seal forward transfer after major development
Revealed: Liverpool ready to enter bidding for £100m+ signing as star player’s future thrown into doubt

These two young players have often been among the team’s best attacking players, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going off the boil for much of this season, while Nicolas Pepe and Willian haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Martinelli and Saka seem a big part of Arsenal’s future, so Arteta could do well to play them more often in order to help them develop.

Here’s how the decision is going down on Twitter right now…

More Stories Bukayo Saka Gabriel Martinelli Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.