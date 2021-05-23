Video: Mikel Arteta drops clear hint over extending Martin Odegaard’s stay at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear he’d like to extend the stay of Martin Odegaard after his impressive stint on loan at the club from Real Madrid.

The Norway international joined the Gunners back in January and has settled in well at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta seeming keen to keep hold of him for a little longer.

Watch the video below as Arteta made it clear he had hopes that Arsenal had done enough to persuade Odegaard this could be the right place for him…

Mikel Arteta hints he hopes to sign Martin Odegaard permanently…? pic.twitter.com/VjKpAoYl8Q — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 23, 2021

Still, the Spanish tactician was also keen to be respectful towards Real Madrid, and didn’t give any indication over whether he’s confident of either extending his loan or signing him permanently.

