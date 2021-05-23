Barcelona look to sign another Ajax star this summer in €25m transfer

The links between Barcelona and Ajax are well established, but it’s Barca who tend to sign the players when they move between the two sides these days.

Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest have both made the move in recent years, and Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Lisandro Martinez could be the next to end up at the Nou Camp as he’s being considered for a summer transfer:

?? El Barça rastrea el mercado en busca de central izquierdo. Como ya contó MD, las opciones del Barcelona para reforzar esta posición están limitadas, ya que el perfil que buscan es ‘low cost’. ? Lisandro Martínez ?? @martinezferran https://t.co/q7py5IZFTj — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 23, 2021

He would be relatively low-cost as he’s expected to cost around €25m if the move does happen, while he’s still only 23 and he can play in many positions so he should be a useful addition to the squad.

He does tend to play at centre back but he only stands at 175cm tall so that is a problem against teams who like to go direct, but he’s just as happy playing at left-back or in a holding midfield role so he could cover multiple needs in the Barca squad.

He’s praised for having pace and aggressiveness while also being good on the ball so he should be a good fit, while it’s also suggested that he’s seen as a more achievable signing than Villarreal defender Pau Torres due to the lower price tag.