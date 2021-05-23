Big-name manager offers “200%” assurances that he won’t leave to join Spurs this summer – History says that might not be true

It’s easy to make promises when things are going well, but you can usually trust a player or a coach if they promise to stay once things stop going their way.

Of course there will be plenty of Celtic fans who will tell you that Brendan Rodgers’ word can’t be trusted after he promised he would stay in Glasgow as they looked to win ten titles in a row.

That promise quickly fell apart when he left Celtic halfway through the 2019 season to join Leicester City, although he has probably proven that it was the right choice for him when you look at how well he’s done.

There will be a bitter feeling about this season as a late slide has seen them miss out on a top-four place completely, while there are also reports which indicated that Spurs would look to bring him in if the Foxes missed out on UCL football.

Rodgers was asked about his future after the game today, and you do wonder if he’s protesting a little bit too much here:

I asked Brendan Rodgers if he could allay #LCFC fans fears that he might jump ship to #Thfc… "200% I can…. I love it here." — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) May 23, 2021

He also talked about how much he loved it at Celtic before leaving so history says this one isn’t completely over yet, and it will be interesting to see what happens if Spurs come calling.