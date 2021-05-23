Chelsea ace looks set for summer exit after Champions League qualification gives Euro giants financial boost

It may be spoken about on a regular basis, but qualifying for the Champions League really does give teams a massive financial boost.

Some of the amounts on offer are incredible as reaching the group stage offers around €15m, while teams get an extra €2.7m for every win and the prize money increases if you advance through the competition too.

A report from Goal a few weeks ago indicated that AC Milan were looking to complete the signing of Fikayo Tomori for around €30m, but that transfer was completely dependent on them qualifying for the UCL next season.

That has now been confirmed tonight after an impressive away win against Atalanta which also took them into 2nd spot, so it is now expected that Milan will try to make that move permanent for Tomori.

The report from Goal does say that it’s an option to buy for Tomori so that suggests that Chelsea can’t do anything to stop it if the amount is offered, and it may be a blow for them as another body is needed in the defence going into next year.

His time in Italy has been mixed as he started off brilliantly before making mistakes and losing some of his form, but he’s had a solid end to the season and it now looks like he could be set for a longer stay.