Many Chelsea fans are not at all happy to see Tammy Abraham not even being named among the substitutes for this afternoon’s game with Aston Villa.

Abraham has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times, with new manager Thomas Tuchel clearly not fancying the player even though Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud haven’t done much of note up front.

Abraham previously looked a talented young player after being given a chance by Frank Lampard, but it now seems he’s unlikely to have much of a future at Chelsea.

The west London giants may well live to regret this as they’ve previously let talented young players go without giving them much of a chance.

Most notably, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were on their books and left the club before going on to become world class performers for their rivals.

Some Chelsea fans are worried the same could be about to happen with Abraham…

I think Tammy Abraham leaving Chelsea is inevitable now!

We're definitely gonna want him back soon just as we do now for lukaku.. We never learn, pathetic! #AVLCHE — Q?ü | KnowBuddy's Buddy ? (@qiu_dee) May 23, 2021

Good luck mate @tammyabraham I'm sure we'll replace you with some 5 goal a season fidget spinner ? pic.twitter.com/BSQoHHangf — . (@BeIgiannn) May 23, 2021

He surely will. I back him to go shine bright. We never learn. — Dave Turkson (@DaveTurkson) May 23, 2021

I hope this is not another mistake… I admired his style — King TeeCea17 ?? (@NuttyRue17) May 23, 2021

If this is the end @tammyabraham thank you,it’s been a pleasure ?you didn’t deserve this pic.twitter.com/9iA9SexLVJ — Oligirouddddd advocate? (@gilvarry11) May 23, 2021

We never learn do we?? — Cannon Ball (@Cannonball840) May 23, 2021

People said Lukaku wasn't good enough now we're trying to buy him back for 80 million. A bit of patience and trust wouldn't go a miss. — Aaron (@CFCAaron__) May 23, 2021

I really like Tuchel but his treatment of Tammy Abraham is shocking. — Charlie (@CharlieCarefree) May 23, 2021