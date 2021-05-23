Menu

“We never learn” – These Chelsea fans fuming as Tuchel won’t even name Blues ace on the bench

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Many Chelsea fans are not at all happy to see Tammy Abraham not even being named among the substitutes for this afternoon’s game with Aston Villa.

Abraham has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times, with new manager Thomas Tuchel clearly not fancying the player even though Timo Werner and Olivier Giroud haven’t done much of note up front.

Abraham previously looked a talented young player after being given a chance by Frank Lampard, but it now seems he’s unlikely to have much of a future at Chelsea.

MORE: Report suggests Chelsea star may not play for the club again after omission vs Aston Villa

More Stories / Latest News
Report suggests Chelsea star may not play for the club again after omission vs Aston Villa
“Always gotta worry” – These Liverpool fans are concerned with young duo starting vs Crystal Palace
“Rise to the occasion” – These Man United fans react to forgotten man getting a start vs Wolves

The west London giants may well live to regret this as they’ve previously let talented young players go without giving them much of a chance.

Most notably, Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku were on their books and left the club before going on to become world class performers for their rivals.

Some Chelsea fans are worried the same could be about to happen with Abraham…

More Stories Tammy Abraham Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.