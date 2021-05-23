Chelsea target West Ham star as potential swap deal unfolds involving 12-goal striker

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in West Ham star Declan Rice and is willing to part with a fan-favourite in order to land the midfielder.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who claim the German is prepared to offer the Hammers Tammy Abraham in an ambitious swap deal.

The England international has bagged a total of 12 goals in all competitions this season, and could very well tempt those in charge at West Ham to allow Rice to join their London rivals.

The Hammers haven’t struggled too much with finding the back of the net this term, especially with on-loan star Jesse Lingard banging them in since joining, but Abraham could perhaps be a long-term successor to 31-year-old Michail Antonio.

The aforementioned Telegraph report states Rice is valued at £90 million, but Chelsea could low-ball the financial cash part of the offer by involving the 23-year-old striker.

It’s unclear if David Moyes is particularly keen on Abraham, but there is no doubting the England star’s quality.

His involvement at Stamford Bridge has took a downturn this season, which has been reflected in his goal-scoring statistics, but a move away from Chelsea this summer could suit the striker.