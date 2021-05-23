Chelsea CLEARED to seal forward transfer after major development

Chelsea reportedly look to have been given a huge boost in their transfer pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, the Portugal international is set to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, following recent links with both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Felix hasn’t quite settled at his current club, despite looking a real wonderkid at his former side Benfica, which led Atletico to pay huge money to sign him last season.

Chelsea could do well to pounce on his situation, with Felix surely not losing his talent overnight, even if he hasn’t proven a great fit for Diego Simeone’s side.

There has been talk of Felix possibly moving to Barcelona in a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann, but Chelsea could also be in the running.

The Blues surely need to make changes up front this summer after some highly disappointing form from Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in their first seasons at Stamford Bridge.