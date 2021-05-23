Arsenal keeping close tabs on talented 19-year-old ahead of potential transfer

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on highly-rated young Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, who is also being watched by Watford.

The 19-year-old has shone in the Scottish Premiership in recent times, showing himself to be one of the finest young players in the division.

Arsenal had some success with the signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic the summer before last, so they may be keen to raid Scottish football for another top young player this year.

There’s not much detail at the moment, however, though journalist Ekrem Konur has tweeted on interest from both Arsenal and Watford…

Doig is clearly not the biggest name out there, so the Gunners might have other, more proven names in mind ahead of him at the moment.

The Scotland youth international could be a decent alternative, however, if other potential signings don’t work out for the north London giants.

One thing’s for sure and that’s that Arsenal urgently need to make some changes to their squad this summer after such a disappointing campaign.