Harry Kane breaks his own record with stunning numbers to impress transfer suitors Man Utd, City & Chelsea

Tottenham striker Harry Kane broke one of his own records today as he ended the Premier League season with a hugely impressive 37 goal contributions.

Kane managed this with 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League, overtaking his previous best total off 36 that he achieved in 2016/17.

See below for these hugely impressive numbers, as tweeted by Opta…

37 – With 23 goals and 14 assists, Harry Kane has recorded his best ever Premier League season for goal involvements (37), overtaking his 36 from 2016-17. Update. https://t.co/yMM8nNSiMN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2021

This shows just how good a player Kane is, and how much of an all-rounder the England international has become as well.

Kane won his third Golden Boot with his strike against Leicester City today, and he also finished with more assists than any other player.

The 27-year-old can be very proud of these numbers as he’s linked with Manchester City and Chelsea by Fabrizio Romano (via his Benchwarmers column) and with Manchester United by the Sun.

One can only imagine how much more Kane could achieve if he had the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling playing alongside him at City, and how much silverware he’d win after failing to pick up any medals in his time at Spurs so far.

Pep Guardiola would surely also relish the chance to sign someone like Kane as a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea also look in need of a top centre-forward like Kane, with none of their players hitting double figures for league goals this term as they only just scraped into the top four on this dramatic final day.

Finally, Man Utd also look in need of luring Kane to Old Trafford as they’d surely be able to close the gap on City next season with another option alongside the ageing Edinson Cavani up front.