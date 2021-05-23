Revealed: Liverpool ready to enter bidding for £100m+ signing as star player’s future thrown into doubt

Liverpool could reportedly be ready to join the running for the transfer of Tottenham star Harry Kane.

According to the latest transfer news from the Sunday World, Liverpool could be facing a fight to keep hold of star player Mohamed Salah this summer.

The Egypt international has had another superb campaign, but the Reds as a whole have struggled and may not even manage to finish in the top four.

This has seen Salah linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and Jurgen Klopp suggested he could be ready to spend big if one of his best players left.

The report suggests Spurs hit-man Kane could end up being on Liverpool’s agenda if they lose Salah, with the England international one of the biggest names on the market this summer.

Kane has made it clear he wants to leave Tottenham, and the 27-year-old will surely feel he can achieve his ambitions of winning major trophies by moving to Anfield.

Liverpool would likely have to pay over £100million for Kane, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Offloading Salah, however, could help fund LFC’s potential bid for Kane.