Liverpool star sends Bayern Munich message as season comes to a close

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara has taken to Twitter to wish well former team-mates David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, and Javi Martinez.

The trio – as well as manager Hansi Flick – are set to leave Bayern Munich now the Bundesliga season has wrapped up.

Thiago spent seven years with the Bavarian giants and a large portion of that was with Alaba, Boateng and Martinez.

Taking to Twitter, the Liverpool star congratulated his former team-mates and manager, and wished them good luck for the future.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Current team-mate of Thiago, Gini Wijnaldum, is being heavily linked with a move tom Bayern Munich this summer – when his Liverpool contract runs out.

As recently reported by Bundesliga journalist Florian Plettenberg, the German champions have made contact with the Netherlands international and talks are ongoing.

Providing there isn’t a dramatic last-minute u-turn at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp and co. will be tasked with replacing the ever-present midfielder – and it won’t be an easy job.

Thiago’s arrival, while a year prior to Wijnaldum’s potential exit, should soften the blow for the Liverpool team – but there is no denying the Reds will miss their No.5’s presence if he doesn’t stick around for next season.