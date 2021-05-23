Menu

Video: Man City boss Pep Guardiola struggles to hold back the tears with moving tribute to Sergio Aguero

Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could not hold back the tears as he paid tribute to the departing Sergio Aguero after his final Premier League game.

Aguero scored twice on his farewell outing at the Etihad Stadium, helping City to a 5-0 win over Everton before they lifted the Premier League trophy.

Watch below as Guardiola welled up as he spoke about Aguero after the game…

There’s this weird idea that Guardiola doesn’t get on with Aguero and that he’s been eager to push him out of the team, but this emotional video surely proves otherwise.

