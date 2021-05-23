Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could not hold back the tears as he paid tribute to the departing Sergio Aguero after his final Premier League game.

Aguero scored twice on his farewell outing at the Etihad Stadium, helping City to a 5-0 win over Everton before they lifted the Premier League trophy.

Watch below as Guardiola welled up as he spoke about Aguero after the game…

? "He's a special person for us." ? Pep Guardiola gets emotional talking about Sergio Aguero leaving Manchester City pic.twitter.com/LoKM9wMJAR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

There’s this weird idea that Guardiola doesn’t get on with Aguero and that he’s been eager to push him out of the team, but this emotional video surely proves otherwise.

