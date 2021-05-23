Man United players “excited” about major transfer and will talk to player about snubbing Chelsea & Man City

Manchester United players reportedly plan to talk to Tottenham star Harry Kane about a potential summer transfer to Old Trafford.

The England international is one of the finest attacking players in the world and it makes sense that he is the subject of so much transfer gossip at the moment after struggling to win a trophy in his entire career at Spurs so far.

The Red Devils could do with more goals in their side after being so reliant on midfielder Bruno Fernandes to get forward and contribute in that department, so Kane could be ideal.

According to the Sun, United’s England players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford will talk to Kane about a possible move, though Chelsea and Manchester City are also mentioned as suitors.

This is in line with what Fabrizio Romano wrote about Kane in his Benchwarmers column today, with Chelsea and City tipped to be strong contenders for Kane’s signature.

Kane would undoubtedly be a fine addition for those clubs as well, with City in need of a long-term replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would surely see the 27-year-old as a more reliable goal-scorer than disappointing summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

A source told the Sun: “All the players have been discussing Harry leaving Spurs. The English players plan to work on him when they meet up.

“They know how good he is and though he would present competition to someone like Marcus, they are excited at the thought of playing with him.

“Edinson has not been shy in telling everyone how highly he rates him. His English isn’t great – but he can get his message across.

“Harry is a similar kind of player, so all the players think he would fit well into their system as they like to play on the counter-attack, like Spurs do.”

