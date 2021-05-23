Man United star personally takes to Twitter to shut down Real Madrid and Barcelona rumours

We all know that the smallest comment can become blown out of proportion in football, especially when it comes to anything that’s even slightly transfer-related.

We live in a world where youngsters are exposed to football on a worldwide scale more than ever before, so it’s only natural that younger players will have more than one dream about where they would love to play if they turn professional.

Most humans also have a natural curiosity so you have to think that most players would like to play abroad in a different culture, and that appeared to be the motivation behind these comments from Marcus Rashford:

Marcus Rashford: “I would never say no [to playing abroad]. Ideal club? Other than #mufc, I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football.” #mulive [guardian] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 22, 2021

There’s nothing in there to really suggest that he wants out and a transfer is going to happen, but it’s clearly caused enough of an issue that Rashford himself has come out to that it’s out of context and it’s not like he’s looking to leave at all:

If I remember rightly the question was ‘as a child, loving football, where would you have dreamed of playing?’…you’d be lying if, as a boy, you didn’t say you dreamt of playing for those clubs. Every child in every playground would say the same. This snippet is out of context. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 23, 2021

It’s rare that players stay with one club for their entire career and it would be interesting to see Rashford play in a new league, but it really doesn’t look like there’s any danger of that happening anytime soon.