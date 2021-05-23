Mikel Arteta drags Arsenal down to pitiful levels not seen at the club for 47 years

Arsenal have achieved an unwanted record, scoring just 24 league goals at home this season.

As per Twitter account afcstuff, it’s their worst ever tally in the Premier League era, and the fewest they’ve managed in an entire season at home since all the way back in 1973/74.

MORE: (Photo) Arsenal star searches the Emirates Stadium pitch after losing tooth during post-match celebrations

That’s pretty rotten stuff from Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Gunners really struggling under the inexperienced Spanish tactician.

Arsenal scored just 24 league goals at home this season, the lowest amount they have managed in Premier League history & the fewest in any season since 1973/74 (23 goals). #afc pic.twitter.com/CFdzfNGJyB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 23, 2021

Arteta looked a promising coach after his work under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but it’s starting to look like the Arsenal job might be too big for him.

This is an extremely poor return from the north London giants, especially considering they have some quality attacking players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe up front.

Arteta has failed to get the best out of these players, whilst also making some questionable signings, such as Willian.

Arsenal surely have a busy summer transfer window ahead and urgently need to improve this squad if they are to get back to where they want to be.

“I slept with him more times than with my own wife. I’ve done everything with Ronaldo. With and without limits” – which footballing legend made this shock revelation? Click here to find out.