“No doubt, I’m staying” – Potential blow for Chelsea as world-class target rules out summer transfer

The signing of Thiago Silva was only ever going to be a stop-gap signing because of his age, so there will be an expectation on Chelsea to sign his long-term successor this summer.

It may not be the biggest priority in the summer window because of their issues putting the ball in the back of the net at the other end of the pitch, but you would still think they will invest a decent amount in signing a ready-made star in the position.

One player who’s been linked on a regular basis is Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez, and perhaps there could be an argument that he’s done all he can at Atleti after their La Liga win this season.

They’ll also be looking to take the final step in the Champions League by winning the competition, and it looks like the Uruguayan will still be there next year at least:

José Gimenez has just replied about rumours on Chelsea/EPL clubs: “I’m not leaving Atlético Madrid this summer. I’ve no doubt, I’m staying”, he told @carrusel. ??? #Atleti #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2021

Atleti still have their title celebrations going on after they were awarded the trophy today, so there’s also no way that he’s going to say anything different at this stage to ruin the good feeling around the club either.

Perhaps his situation could still change, but this should rule out any move this summer.