The Premier League’s conclusion this weekend could be set to serve the most dramatic twist to the season as Chelsea face a possible points deduction.

That’s according to the Mirror, who claim the Blues could have the book thrown at them for being ‘in the dock for the seventh time in seven years’ after failing to control their players in a scuffle with Leicester City’s team at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Of course, the Foxes are also guilty of the exact same, but it’s Chelsea’s poor record that could hurt them.

The same Mirror report states the Premier League told the Londoners in 2016 they could face a point deduction for failing to control their players in a mass brawl with Spurs’ team.

Given Chelsea’s position in the league table, a points deduction could be a detrimental end to the season for Thomas Tuchel and co., as they sit just one point ahead of Liverpool and Leicester with a single game remaining.

While the Mirror claim it’s a harsh possibility for the Blues, we at CaughtOffside can’t see it actually coming to fruition.

While Chelsea – and Leicester – have obviously failed their duties, the Premier League will be well aware of what deducting even just a couple of points could do.