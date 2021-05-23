Report suggests Chelsea star may not play for the club again after omission vs Aston Villa

A change of manager is always going to result in some players moving up and down the pecking order, but it’s becoming clear that Tammy Abraham isn’t considered as a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

His place in the squad could also be under threat if they do move for a big-name striker in the summer, and his omission from the squad against Aston Villa isn’t a great sign either.

He’s not listed on any injury reports so he would usually look to be making the bench at least, while there is some talk from journalists that we could have seen the last of him in a Chelsea shirt:

Agree with Adam here and he won't be short of suitors in the summer. https://t.co/aEnhDGFWRb — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) May 23, 2021

Obviously that could backfire if he somehow finds his way back in for the Champions League final and he scores the winner, but he missed out on the FA Cup final and it’s another massive game today so not being included on the big occasions suggests the writing is on the wall.

He’s good enough to stick around as a rotation option but he should be pushing himself to be a starter somewhere else if he’s not getting chances at Chelsea, and you do have to wonder if he will be off in the summer.