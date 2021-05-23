Menu

“Rise to the occasion” – These Man United fans react to forgotten man getting a start vs Wolves

There may not be a lot at stake when it comes to the Premier League today, but you can still be sure that both teams have an urgent need today.

This will be the last time that Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of Wolves, while a win could secure a 12th-placed finish so it would be a great way for him to go out.

Man United do need to focus on the Europa League final so getting through this without any injuries is the main target, but they need to build some momentum and a win would be a major confidence boost for them.

It wasn’t clear how heavily rotated this Man United XI would be this afternoon, but there are some interesting names in the squad:

Pretty much all of the big names are rested and there are plenty of young players in there, while there will be some eagerness to see Hannibal and Shoretire get some minutes from the bench.

It’s also a chance for some players to remind the manager that they need to be given a bigger role next season, and a lot of the fans are looking to see Donny van de Beek take his chance today:

