“Rise to the occasion” – These Man United fans react to forgotten man getting a start vs Wolves

There may not be a lot at stake when it comes to the Premier League today, but you can still be sure that both teams have an urgent need today.

This will be the last time that Nuno Espirito Santo takes charge of Wolves, while a win could secure a 12th-placed finish so it would be a great way for him to go out.

Man United do need to focus on the Europa League final so getting through this without any injuries is the main target, but they need to build some momentum and a win would be a major confidence boost for them.

It wasn’t clear how heavily rotated this Man United XI would be this afternoon, but there are some interesting names in the squad:

Pretty much all of the big names are rested and there are plenty of young players in there, while there will be some eagerness to see Hannibal and Shoretire get some minutes from the bench.

It’s also a chance for some players to remind the manager that they need to be given a bigger role next season, and a lot of the fans are looking to see Donny van de Beek take his chance today:

Van de beek is finally starting ? https://t.co/czJfWD4w47 — izzul ?? (@izzulbahrin) May 23, 2021

Opportunity for Van de Beek to rise to the occasion! — Amudh Fragrance™ (@AmudhHabiby) May 23, 2021

Donny in the pivot again but apparently he can’t play anywhere apart from 10… — #GlazersOut (@VanDeBeekArmy) May 23, 2021

I don't know what's going to be more intriguing to watch… the back 4 or the from 3 Up the reds And up Donny van de Beek.

Get into em Donny lad — Tim Powell Legacy Supporter of 40 years (@timscoreboard) May 23, 2021

Hope van de beek , amad, elanga have good games Hope to see shoretire and hannibal getting minutes @ManUtd

Let's get a positive result on the final day ready for the final on Wednesday #premiereleague — Ricki (@Ricki01111240) May 23, 2021

— Van de Beek another good chance to make a statement

— Alex Telles in and out of first team

— Elanga first senior start ?

— Was not expecting to see Rashford and Greenwood even on the bench

— Grant , the usual bench cleaner , or is he goalkeeper coach — @Chuckson (@Chuckson10) May 23, 2021