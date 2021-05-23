Video: Arsenal’s William Saliba says farewell to Nice with a winning goal to deny Lyon UCL football next season

David Luiz’s departure does mean that William Saliba should get a better chance to establish himself in Arsenal’s first team next year, and he should be in the perfect position to do that after an impressive loan spell at Nice.

Their final game of the season didn’t come with a lot of significance for them, but you can be sure that Saliba absolutely loved this goal which turned out to be the winner:

Pictures from Ligue 1

Lyon needed to win to have any chance of securing UCL football next season, and that goal effectively killed them off so they’ll be in the Europa League instead.

Lyon are also the major rival of St Etienne who just happen to be the club that developed Saliba into a professional player, so this will definitely go down well with his former club.