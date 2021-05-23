Menu

Video: Emotional scenes at Anfield as Gini Wijnaldum given a guard of honour on his presumed farewell

Most players come and go without much fanfare, so you can often get an idea of just how loved someone is at a club with the manner of their departure.

In some ways you could almost understand it if the Liverpool fans were a bit angry with Gini Wijnaldum for dragging his future out and potentially leaving on a free this summer, but the opposite is clearly true when you see these scenes from the game today:

He’s an excellent player who’s been so vital in some huge moments for Liverpool over his time there, and you can be pretty sure he’ll leave with the best wishes of everyone in the summer.

