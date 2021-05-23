Video: “It’s cause chaos if I say anything” – Spurs star drops a major transfer hint with his future in question this summer

Perhaps Gareth Bale’s return to Spurs wasn’t quite as sensational as originally hoped, but he was pretty impressive once he found some fitness and he’s certainly showed enough to suggest they would be interested in keeping him around.

The situation at Real Madrid seems simple because it’s clear that he wasn’t happy there, but Zinedine Zidane’s future is also unclear so it might not be completely impossible for Bale to return and have another chance if a new manager comes in.

On the other hand he’ll turn 32 in the summer so it would be a good time to sign one final contract somewhere and settle down for the rest of his career, and these comments suggest that he knows what he wants to happen in the summer:

The most obvious outcome sees him staying at Spurs, but the suggestion that chaos could ensue means there may be a shock on the cards here.